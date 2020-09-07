Florida Reports Its Lowest New Single-Day Cases

(AP)–Florida reported 1,838 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, the lowest single-day number of new infections reported by state health officials since June 15.

But health officials across the state were waiting to see if the Labor Day weekend might produce an uptick in the number of coronavirus cases, as might have been the case following the Fourth of July holiday – when the largest single-day surge in new cases was reported about a week later.

Most of the state’s beaches remained open through the Labor Day holiday. To date, the state has recorded more than 648,200 cases of COVID-19.á