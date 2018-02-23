Home NATIONAL Florida School Shooting: ‘Abject Breakdown At All Levels’
Florida School Shooting: ‘Abject Breakdown At All Levels’
Florida School Shooting: ‘Abject Breakdown At All Levels’

Florida School Shooting: ‘Abject Breakdown At All Levels’

(AP) – The Florida high school where a former student is accused of fatally shooting 17 people with an assault-type rifle is reopening for teachers as the community grapples with revelations that the armed officer on campus did nothing to stop him.
That failure, plus reports of a delay in security camera footage scanned by responding police and several records indicating the 19-year-old suspect displayed behavioral troubles for years added to what the Florida House speaker described as an “abject breakdown at all levels.”
The Valentine’s Day shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School has reignited a national debate over gun laws and school safety. And it has sparked proposals by President Donald Trump and others to designate more people – including trained teachers – to carry arms on school grounds. Gun-control advocates, meanwhile, have redoubled calls for bans or further restrictions on assault rifles.

