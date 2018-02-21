Home NATIONAL Florida Shooting Survivors In Capital, Demand Action On Guns
Florida Shooting Survivors In Capital, Demand Action On Guns
(AP) – Students who survived the Florida school shooting are preparing to flood the Capitol pushing to ban the assault-style rifle used to kill 17 people, vowing to make changes in the November election if they can’t persuade lawmakers to change laws before their legislative session ends.
About 100 Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students arrived at a Tallahassee high school to extended applause late Tuesday after a nearly eight-hour trip.
Despite their enthusiasm and determination, the students and their supporters aren’t likely to get what they really want: a ban on AR-15s and similar semi-automatic rifles. Republican lawmakers are talking more seriously about some restrictions, but not a total ban.
Some restrictions could include raising the minimum age to purchase the weapon to 21 and creating a waiting period.

