Floyd Protests Continue, Biden Sends Message Of Support

Police scuffle with protesters in the Brooklyn borough of New York, Saturday, May 30, 2020. Demonstrators took to the streets of New York City to protest the death of George Floyd, a black man who was killed in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Widespread protests continue over the death of George Floyd while in police custody in Minneapolis. Large crowds are gathering at rallies and demonstrations in major cities from Washington, DC to Chicago and Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, former Vice President Joe Biden is among those sending messages of support for the nationwide protests. The Democratic presidential candidate called the protests an utterly American response. Biden went on to say we are a nation in pain, but we must not allow this pain to destroy us.