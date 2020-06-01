Floyd’s Family Plans To March To City Hall On Tuesday

Protesters clash with Houston Police officers as they take to Bagby Street near City Hall in Houston, Friday, May 29, 2020, during a demonstration over the death of George Floyd. Floyd died Memorial Day while in the custody of the Minneapolis police. (Karen Warren/Houston Chronicle)/Houston Chronicle via AP)

Protesters clash with Houston Police officers as they take to Bagby Street near City Hall in Houston, Friday, May 29, 2020, during a demonstration over the death of George Floyd. Floyd died Memorial Day while in the custody of the Minneapolis police. (Karen Warren/Houston Chronicle)/Houston Chronicle via AP)

In another planned demonstration, George Floyd’s family will march to Houston City Hall on Tuesday. The family will meet at Discovery Green downtown at 3 p.m. and walk to City Hall along with members of the local chapter of Black Lives Matter.

Several Texas cities, including Houston, Dallas and Austin, have seen protests in the wake of Floyd’s death. Some have turned violent, resulting in damage to businesses and hundreds of arrests. Floyd died a week ago after an arresting Minneapolis police officer put his knee on Floyd’s neck.