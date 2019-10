If ever there was a time to get a flu shot, it’s now. This year’s flu season is expected to be worse and last year’s was already bad. More than 50-thousand people died and 500-thousand packed hospitals. Scientists look to other countries hit by the flu first to make projections.

Australia for example had 300-thousand cases. Scientists say by the time the flu emerges in the U.S. it’s mutated several times. Still, the best defense is a flu shot.