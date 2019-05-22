Flu Symptoms Prompt Border Patrol To Temporarily Close Main Processing Center

The Border Patrol has temporarily stopped taking migrants into its Central Processing Center in McAllen, saying a large number of migrants there are displaying signs of the flu.

The Customs and Border Protection Bureau released a statement Tuesday night saying intake operations have been suspended at the center in south McAllen, and that migrants detained at the border will be held “at other locations” until the situation is resolved.

The decision was made a day after a 16-year-old Guatemalan migrant died after being diagnosed with the flu at the facility. The teenager had been held at the center for longer than the 72 hours required by law. He told agents on Sunday he wasn’t feeling well and he was transferred to the Border Patrol station in Weslaco, where he was found unresponsive the next day.