(AP) – Dubai’s low-cost carrier FlyDubai and Boeing Co. say they’ve agreed to a deal worth $27 billion sale for 225 Boeing 737 MAX 10 aircraft.

That’s according to announcements by the two companies as the Dubai Air Show draws to a close.

FlyDubai says it’s the carrier’s third order with Boeing.

It says the planes would bring the low-cost carriers total fleet up to 320.

FlyDubai has begun to code-share flights with Emirates. Both airlines are owned by Dubai’s government.