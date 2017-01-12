Flynn Admits Guilt

(Washington, DC) — Former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn is admitting that he lied to FBI agents about talks with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak . In a plea deal Friday, Flynn agreed to fully cooperate with Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation. Mueller is investigating possible collusion between Moscow and the Trump presidential campaign. Court documents show Flynn talked with Kislyak about U.S. sanctions against Russia that were imposed by the Obama administration.

Flynn was fired as national security adviser after less than a month after misleading Vice President Mike Pence about meetings with Kislyak. The retired general was on the job less than a month before he was forced out. Then-White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said Flynn’s departure was the result of an erosion of trust. The Flynn talks with Kislyak happened in late December, during the transition before Donald Trump was inaugurated.