Home NATIONAL Flynn Breaks With Trump Team On Mueller Probe
Flynn Breaks With Trump Team On Mueller Probe
NATIONAL
0

Flynn Breaks With Trump Team On Mueller Probe

0
0
MICHAEL FLYNN
now viewing

Flynn Breaks With Trump Team On Mueller Probe

MEXICO MEXICO VIOLENCE
now playing

2 Girls Raped, 12-Year-Old Sister Killed In Northern Mexico

MACY THANKSGIVING PARADE
now playing

Spectacle, Security On Display At Macy's Parade

SHOPPING HOLIDAY SHOPPING
now playing

Retailers Look To Woo Shoppers From Rivals As Amazon Grows

ARGENTINE SUB MISSING
now playing

'Explosion" Raises Fears For Argentine Sub

DONALD TRUMP
now playing

Trump Talks Up US Weapons To Coast Guard

Pakistan releases US-wanted militant suspect on court order
now playing

Pakistan Releases US-Wanted Militant Suspect On Court Order

ZIMBABWES CELEBRATION
now playing

Zimbabwe Called 'at a moment of change'

EIFFEL TOWER
now playing

Lights Out At Eiffel Tower For Egypt's Victims

DEADLY SHOOTING
now playing

10-Year-Old Girl Shot Dead While Watching Television

school chairs classroom
now playing

Texas Fires Special Education Director Over Past Allegations

(AP) – It’s a move that could signal cooperation with special prosecutor Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian election interference.  Lawyers for former national security adviser Michael Flynn have told President Donald Trump’s legal team that they are no longer communicating with them about Mueller’s investigation.

A person familiar with the move tells The Associated Press that Flynn’s legal team communicated the decision this week. The person spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss an ongoing investigation.

The decision could be a sign that Flynn is moving to cooperate with Mueller’s investigation or negotiate a deal for himself.  In large criminal investigations, defense lawyers routinely share information with each other. But it can become unethical to continue such communication if one of the potential targets is looking to negotiate a deal with prosecutors.

Related posts:

  1. Barton To Go Mum Over Disclosed Photo, Citing Probe
  2. Trump Speaks Up For Moore, Warns Against His ‘Liberal’ Rival
  3. Trump Presents His Report Card, Passes With Flying Colors
  4. President Trump To Call Turkey’s Erdogan On Mideast ‘mess’
Related Posts
MACY THANKSGIVING PARADE

Spectacle, Security On Display At Macy’s Parade

jsalinas 0
SHOPPING HOLIDAY SHOPPING

Retailers Look To Woo Shoppers From Rivals As Amazon Grows

jsalinas 0
DONALD TRUMP

Trump Talks Up US Weapons To Coast Guard

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video