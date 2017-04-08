Home NATIONAL Flynn Details Tie To Data Firm, Transition Pay
(AP) – President Donald Trump’s former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, is revealing a brief advisory role with a firm related to a data analysis company that aided the Trump campaign, The Associated Press has learned.
The disclosure of Flynn’s link to Cambridge Analytica will come in an amended public financial filing in which the he also discloses income that includes payments from the Trump transition team, according to a person close to Flynn who spoke to AP on condition of anonymity to describe details of the filing made to the White House.
The amended disclosure shows that just before the end of the campaign, Flynn entered into a consulting agreement with SCL Group, a Virginia-based company related to Cambridge Analytica, the data mining and analysis firm that worked with Trump’s campaign.

