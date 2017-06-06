Home NATIONAL Flynn Turns Over Documents To Senate Panel
Flynn Turns Over Documents To Senate Panel
NATIONAL
0

0
0
(AP) – Former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn has turned over about 600 pages of documents to a Senate committee investigating Russia’s meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

That’s according to a congressional aide who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the committee’s work. The aide said the Senate intelligence committee’s investigators received the documents Tuesday afternoon and are reviewing the information.

Flynn had previously invoked his Fifth Amendment protection from self-incrimination in rebuffing an earlier subpoena from the committee. After the panel narrowed the scope of that subpoena and issued additional ones for records from two of his businesses, Flynn agreed last week to turn over some documents.

