Follow-Up Test Debunks McAllen Zika Case
It was never Zika. Hidalgo County health officials are confirming that the McAllen resident who tested positive for the Zika virus earlier this year – did not contract the Zika virus. It turns out the test that had been conducted by a private lab was a false positive for Zika.

There was concern when the initial test was made public in late February that the resident may have been the first in Hidalgo County to have been bitten by a local Zika-carrying mosquito, since the person had no history of travel south of the border. But now, county health officials say there are still no confirmed cases of a locally-transmitted Zika infection.

