Following Lawsuit Settlement, Brownsville Decides To Prohibit Plastic Bags

After being forced to scrap the 1-dollar fee for plastic bags, the city of Brownsville is now scrapping the use of plastic bags altogether. City commissioners have voted to amend the 5-year-old ordinance to prohibit plastic bag use at all grocery and retail stores.

The action comes after Brownsville, in November, repealed the plastic bag fee as part of an out-of-court settlement with the Texas Attorney General’s Office, which claimed the fee was an illegal sales tax. The proceeds from the fee had generated millions of dollars that went toward resaca cleanups, recycling efforts, and other beautification projects.

The new ordinance takes effect April 1st, and city officials are hoping more residents will use the time to purchase renewable bags for their store shopping.