Home LOCAL Following Lawsuit Settlement, Brownsville Decides To Prohibit Plastic Bags
Following Lawsuit Settlement, Brownsville Decides To Prohibit Plastic Bags
LOCAL
TRENDING
0

Following Lawsuit Settlement, Brownsville Decides To Prohibit Plastic Bags

0
0
PLASTIC BAG BAN
now viewing

Following Lawsuit Settlement, Brownsville Decides To Prohibit Plastic Bags

ramon garcia
now playing

Hidalgo County's Judge Decides Against A Re-Election Bid

DONALD TRUMP SIGNING
now playing

Appeals Court Upholds Stay On Travel Ban

police%20lights%20generic
now playing

Former Prosecutor Arrested For Fourth Time In Five Months

GARI
now playing

Mexico Arrests Businessman Wanted In US For Money Laundering

kellyanne conway
now playing

White House Adviser "has been counseled"

PLANNED PARENTHOOD
now playing

Bill To Cut Planned Parenthood Funding Advances In Virginia

GAS PRICES
now playing

Retail Gasoline Prices Across Texas Hold At $2.09 Per Gallon

MONARCH BUTTERFLY
now playing

Monarch Butterfly Numbers Drop By 27 Percent In Mexico

GAVEL
now playing

Teacher Wins Berlin Compensation Case Over Muslim Headscarf

Speaker John Bercow
now playing

Lawmaker: UK Speaker Should Quit For Criticizing Trump

After being forced to scrap the 1-dollar fee for plastic bags, the city of Brownsville is now scrapping the use of plastic bags altogether. City commissioners have voted to amend the 5-year-old ordinance to prohibit plastic bag use at all grocery and retail stores.

The action comes after Brownsville, in November, repealed the plastic bag fee as part of an out-of-court settlement with the Texas Attorney General’s Office, which claimed the fee was an illegal sales tax. The proceeds from the fee had generated millions of dollars that went toward resaca cleanups, recycling efforts, and other beautification projects.

The new ordinance takes effect April 1st, and city officials are hoping more residents will use the time to purchase renewable bags for their store shopping.

Related posts:

  1. A Brownsville Homecoming For Former Conjoined Twins
  2. 2 Brownsville Men Sentenced In Bribery Scheme Involving Mexican Contracts
  3. 10th Valley City Passes A “Texting While Driving” Ban
  4. Man Shot At Brownsville Shooting Range
Related Posts
ramon garcia

Hidalgo County’s Judge Decides Against A Re-Election Bid

jsalinas 0
DONALD TRUMP SIGNING

Appeals Court Upholds Stay On Travel Ban

jsalinas 0
police%20lights%20generic

Former Prosecutor Arrested For Fourth Time In Five Months

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video