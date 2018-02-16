Home NATIONAL Food Box Idea Draws Ire From Democrats, Advocates
NATIONAL
0

0
0
(AP) – The Trump administration is pushing what it calls a “bold new approach to nutrition assistance”: replacing the traditional cash-on-a-card that food stamp recipients currently get with a pre-assembled box of canned foods and other shelf-stable goods dubbed “America’s Harvest Box.”  But the plan, which the administration projected would save $130 billion over 10 years, is being slammed by Democrats and nutrition experts who say its primary purpose is to punish the poor.

The plan was outlined in President Donald Trump’s budget, released Monday.  Lawmakers on the House Committee on Agriculture say that they’ve held numerous hearings about the food stamp program, and the food box idea was never mentioned.

