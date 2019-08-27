Foodborne Illness Outbreak In Hidalgo County

The Hidalgo County Health Department is warning about a recent significant increase in foodborne illnesses. Health Department COO Eddie Olivarez says in the past six weeks the county has received more than 70 reports from healthcare providers of gastro-intestinal illnesses due to contaminated food.

The culprit is a parasite called cyclospora that’s being found mostly in leafy vegetables, and the symptoms include diarrhea, nausea, cramping, and bloating.

Olivarez says illness is easy to avoid by making sure you wash your hands with soap and water before handling any food, also wash and scrub your fruits and vegetables, and properly store your food.