Food, Water, Ride: Guatemalans Aid Honduran Caravan Migrants

(AP) – Many of the more than 2,000 Hondurans in a migrant caravan trying to wend its way to the United States have been helped at every turn in Guatemala by people offering food, water and rides in trucks.

More than 2 million Guatemalans live in the U.S., and locals see the Hondurans streaming by their homes and businesses with dreams of making it to the U.S. as their Central American brothers and sisters.

About 20 neighbors in one town joined Wednesday to cook in the street and served up beef broth, rice, tortillas and coffee to migrants on foot. They tossed water, bread and toilet paper to those passing in vehicles.

Meanwhile, the caravan continued to draw warning tweets from President Donald Trump and other U.S. officials.