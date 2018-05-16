Home NATIONAL Footnote In Trump Report Lists Cohen Payment
Footnote In Trump Report Lists Cohen Payment
(AP) – President Donald Trump’s disclosure that he “reimbursed” personal attorney Michael Cohen for as much as $250,000 last year comes in a footnote to his financial disclosure report.  No mention was made of a $130,000 paid to porn star Stormy Daniels to keep her quiet about an alleged affair.

A footnote in tiny type on page 45 of the 92 page document says the president “fully reimbursed” Cohen for “expenses” ranging from $100,001 to $250,000. The report says Trump did not have to disclose the payment but is doing so “in the interest of transparency.”

The footnote appears in a report giving the first extended look at Trump’s income from his properties since he became president. Among his holdings, he took in $25 million from his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

