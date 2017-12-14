For A Third Time In 3 Days, Men Rob Hotel ATMs

(AP) – Houston police say that for the third night in a row, masked men have stolen an automated cash machine that wasn’t bolted down from a lobby of a Marriott hotel.

Lt. Larry Crowson says a group of four or five men stormed the lobby of the Marriott near George Bush Intercontinental Airport early Thursday, grabbed an ATM machine and fled in a vehicle. Crowson says that when a valet yelled at the men as they fled, one of the men lifted his shirt to show a machete.

Early Tuesday a group of seven to ten men took the ATM from a Marriott near the Galleria. Around midnight Tuesday, five to eight masked men raided a Courtyard by Marriott in west Houston. Police believe the same men are behind the robberies.