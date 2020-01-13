For Decades Iranians Have Risen Up, Only To Be Put Down

In this photograph taken Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, a protester confronts an Iranian police officer while demonstrators gather in front of Amir Kabir University in Tehran, Iran, to remember victims of a Ukrainian airplane shot down by an Iranian missile. On Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, online videos purported to show that Iranian security forces fired both live ammunition and tear gas to disperse demonstrators protesting against the Islamic Republic's initial denial that it shot down a Ukrainian jetliner. (AP Photo)

Iranians have risen up in several waves of protests since the 1979 Islamic Revolution, all of which have been crushed by security forces loyal to the theocratic government. Iran’s admission that it accidentally shot down a passenger plane last week, killing scores of its own citizens, has infuriated many and sparked scattered street protests. But it remains to be seen whether the plane tragedy will generate large, sustained demonstrations. Even if it does, Iran’s Revolutionary Guard has decades of experience in crushing dissent. It put down a student revolt in 1999 and quashed the so-called Green Movement that emerged a decade later, even after it brought millions to the streets.