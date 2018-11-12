For Killer Drunk Driver, It Was His Second Intoxication Arrest In Two Months

The suspected drunk driver in the weekend wreck that killed a sheriff’s dispatcher was on probation from a previous DWI conviction.

That’s according to court records released Tuesday after 20-year-old Orlando Zuniga Rodriguez was arraigned on five new charges – including intoxication manslaughter and intoxication assault. 29-year-old Sandra Coronado was killed in a violent wreck on I69C in Edinburg Sunday morning as she drove to her job as a Hidalgo County sheriff’s communication officer. A passenger in her car was injured.

Just two months ago, Rodriguez was put on probation after pleading guilty to a charge of DWI. He is now jailed on bonds totaling $700,000.