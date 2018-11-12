Home LOCAL For Killer Drunk Driver, It Was His Second Intoxication Arrest In Two Months
For Killer Drunk Driver, It Was His Second Intoxication Arrest In Two Months
LOCAL
For Killer Drunk Driver, It Was His Second Intoxication Arrest In Two Months

The suspected drunk driver in the weekend wreck that killed a sheriff’s dispatcher was on probation from a previous DWI conviction.

Orlando Zuniga Rodriguez

That’s according to court records released Tuesday after 20-year-old Orlando Zuniga Rodriguez was arraigned on five new charges – including intoxication manslaughter and intoxication assault. 29-year-old Sandra Coronado was killed in a violent wreck on I69C in Edinburg Sunday morning as she drove to her job as a Hidalgo County sheriff’s communication officer. A passenger in her car was injured.

Just two months ago, Rodriguez was put on probation after pleading guilty to a charge of DWI. He is now jailed on bonds totaling $700,000.For

