For Mexican Presidential Hopeful ‘AMLO,’ 3rd Time A Charm?

(AP) – Financial markets are fretting about left-leaning candidate Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador as he calmly cruises toward what polls say is a likely victory in Mexico’s July 1 presidential election.

He is seemingly impervious to attacks – and he has avoided the angry tone of his previous two runs for Mexico’s top job.

Lopez Obrador lights up when he tells supporters at campaign rallies they are about to make history by bringing a “radical” change.

Markets wonder whether a President Lopez Obrador would cause the Mexican peso to tank – experts say probably not. Or whether he would reverse the openings to private oil companies – he says he probably won’t.

But it’s hard to judge based on his policy platforms, because they are prone to change, often seemingly overnight.