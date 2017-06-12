Home WORLD For Tillerson, A Lonely Job Defending Trump’s Jerusalem Move
(AP) – Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is getting hit from all sides as U.S. allies deplore President Donald Trump’s move to declare Jerusalem the capital of Israel.   So far, not a single country other than Israel has thrown its support behind the declaration. Even the State Department concedes it could sow unrest throughout the Middle East.

Tillerson increasingly finds himself standing by himself these days as he explains his boss on the world stage. Defending Trump’s foreign policy approach, Tillerson often says that “America first is not America alone.”   There are few signs that foreign nations are buying it. In Belgium this week, Tillerson got earful after earful about Trump’s hampering of the Iran nuclear deal, withdrawal from the Paris climate accord and disdain for the United Nations.

