For Trade Students, Online Classes Can’t Replicate Hands-On

(AP) — The coronavirus is disrupting the education of millions of Americans enrolled career and technical programs in different ways than traditional college students because what they learn is largely hands-on. Students unable to practice finding a vein with a needle or mixing the perfect hair color have fallen behind while technical colleges scramble to transition to online learning. Some will have to put off graduation. Teachers and students in technical training classes have had to adapt to class closures rapidly and creatively. One high school nursing aide class in New York used frying pans as stand-ins for bedpans for students at home.