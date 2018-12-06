Home WORLD For World, Trump-Kim Summit Raises Cautious Hope For Peace
(AP) – Cheers in South Korea and a one-page “extra” edition of a Japanese newspaper have greeted the unprecedented summit between Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un.
Trump became the first sitting American president to meet a North Korean leader Tuesday when the two shook hands firmly at a resort hotel in Singapore.
The leaders of South Korea, Japan and Malaysia were among those wishing for a successful summit.
South Koreans at a train station in Seoul cheered and applauded as televisions screens broadcast the handshake live.
Japan’s Yomiuri newspaper printed a special edition in both Japanese and English that was distributed for free in Tokyo one hour after the meeting began.
Many across the region have welcomed a flurry of diplomacy in recent months, but remain cautious about actual results.

