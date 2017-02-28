Home NATIONAL Forecast Predicts Midwest Tornadoes, Wildfires In Texas
Forecast Predicts Midwest Tornadoes, Wildfires In Texas
NATIONAL
TEXAS
0

Forecast Predicts Midwest Tornadoes, Wildfires In Texas

0
0
SEVERE-WEATHER-GENERIC
now viewing

Forecast Predicts Midwest Tornadoes, Wildfires In Texas

no smoking smoke free
now playing

Raymondville Looks To Restrict Public Smoking

41930400-police-lights-jpg
now playing

Teenager Who Was Visiting Girl Mistaken For Burglar, Killed

PLANE CRASHES INTO CALIFORNIA HOME 4 DEAD 2 INJURED
now playing

UPDATE: 1 Plane Crash Survivor Has Critical Burns, 1 Stable

TRANSGENDER BATHROOM ALL GENDER
now playing

Efforts To Repeal NC 'bathroom bill' Are An At Impasse Again

Paul+Ryan+051516
now playing

Ryan Downplays Divisions Over New Health Law

PULSE NIGHTCLUB SIGN SHOOTING
now playing

2 With Ties To Pulse Massacre Are Guests At Trump's Address

32-year-old Michael Christopher Sanchez was captured Feb. 22 in Bryan
now playing

Officers Arrested Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive In Bryan

murder suicide
now playing

3 Family Members Dead In Apparent Murder-Suicide

FATAL SHOOTING DEADLY SHOOTING
now playing

Woman In Car With 2 Daughters Shot, Killed By Gunman

CEMETARY GENERIC
now playing

Criticism Remains As Town Gives Early OK For Muslim Cemetery

(AP) – Forecasters say parts of the central United States could see strong tornadoes and damaging winds in a late-winter storm system, while areas of Texas, Oklahoma and New Mexico could be beset by wildfires.  The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma, says nearly 40 million people in an area stretching from Arkansas to Ohio are at risk for stormy weather Tuesday. The highest risk comes in northern Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois and Indiana, including St. Louis and Indianapolis.

The Chicago area could also see severe weather, including tornadoes, strong winds and golf-ball-sized hail.  Strong winds could also cause problems further south, and forecasters are predicting “extremely critical” wildfire conditions in the Texas Panhandle, western Oklahoma and southeastern New Mexico.

Related posts:

  1. Officers Arrested Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive In Bryan
  2. Lawyer: White House To No Longer Contest Texas’ Voter ID Law
Related Posts
41930400-police-lights-jpg

Teenager Who Was Visiting Girl Mistaken For Burglar, Killed

jsalinas 0
PLANE CRASHES INTO CALIFORNIA HOME 4 DEAD 2 INJURED

UPDATE: 1 Plane Crash Survivor Has Critical Burns, 1 Stable

jsalinas 0
TRANSGENDER BATHROOM ALL GENDER

Efforts To Repeal NC ‘bathroom bill’ Are An At Impasse Again

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video