Forecasters: Iowa Ht By At Least 5 Tornadoes

(AP) – Forecasters say at least five tornadoes touched down as an unexpected swarm of destructive storms hit central Iowa.

National Weather Service meteorologist Jeff Johnson said Friday that it will take days to determine the strength and total number of the twisters that hit three town on Thursday afternoon.

The storms injured at least 17 people , flattened buildings and forced the evacuation of a hospital.

Johnson says there were reports of more than two dozen tornadoes, but that they all likely stem from the same handful of twisters.

Johnson says survey teams are examining damage in Marshalltown and other locations where the tornadoes hit to determine the tornadoes’ strength. He says forecasters hope to make a determination by Friday evening.