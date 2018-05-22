Home WORLD Foreign Media Arrive For North Korea Nuke Site Closing
Foreign Media Arrive For North Korea Nuke Site Closing
Foreign Media Arrive For North Korea Nuke Site Closing

Foreign Media Arrive For North Korea Nuke Site Closing

Lawmakers To Be Allowed A Review Of Russia Probe Information

Agents In South Texas Seize $16M In Counterfeit-Label Items

For The First Time In 226 Years, Woman To Lead The NYSE

Trump Wades Deeper Into Abortion Politics As Midterms Loom

In Sharp Turn, North Korean Media Return To Angry Tone

Lawmakers To Be Allowed A Review Of Russia Probe Information

Former Patients Slap Lawsuit Against Disgraced Rheumatologist

Gov. Abbott Announces Makeup Of Initial Roundtable On School Safety

Maryland Gov.: Baltimore County Police Officer Fatally Shot

TX HS Shooting Suspect Lawyers Deny Killing Due To Rejected Date

(AP) – Foreign journalists have arrived in North Korea to cover the dismantling of the country’s nuclear test site later this week.
South Korean media initially scheduled to join were not allowed onto Tuesday’s charter flight from Beijing.
Pyongyang is allowing the small media group access to the site to publicize its promise to halt underground tests and launches of intercontinental ballistic missiles. It unilaterally announced that moratorium ahead of a summit between leader Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump scheduled for June 12 in Singapore.
But Pyongyang has cut off high-level contact with Seoul over an exercise with the U.S. military.
Amid growing concern over the success of the summit, South Korean President Moon Jae-in was to meet with Trump in Washington later Tuesday.

