Former Bishop Who Killed Cyclist Requests Reduced Sentence

(AP) – A former Episcopal bishop who was drunk when she fatally struck a bicyclist with her vehicle has asked a Baltimore judge to reduce her prison sentence.

The Baltimore Sun reported Thursday that Heather Cook could be out of prison next month if the judge approves her request.

Cook asked Baltimore Circuit Judge Timothy Doory to change two of her four sentences so that they run concurrently. If he does, her overall seven-year sentence could drop to five years.

Credits that Cook earned through participation in prison programs would further lessen her prison time. She could be eligible for parole in early November. Otherwise, Cook is set to be released in August.

Relatives of the man who was killed, Thomas Palermo, told the newspaper that they “vehemently” oppose Cook’s request.

