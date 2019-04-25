Former Black Caucus Chairman Supports Biden

(AP) – Former Congressional Black Caucus Chairman Cedric Richmond is supporting former Vice President Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential bid. He says Biden “has always been in the corner of working people and minorities.”

The Democratic Louisiana congressman told The Associated Press on Thursday that he encouraged Biden to run soon after President Donald Trump’s 2016 election. Richmond said he called Biden and urged him to run. He said Biden is “genuinely concerned about where we’re going as a country. I think that played a large role in his decision.”

Ahead of his decision to enter the race, Biden has leaned heavily on Congressional Black Caucus members, who represent millions of black voters in early primary states.