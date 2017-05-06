Former Cameron County Judge Strikes Deal On Corruption Charges

Former Cameron County judge Pete Sepulveda will not be tried on charges contained in a corruption indictment. The District Attorney’s Office and Sepulveda have struck a deal in which Sepulveda agreed to go into a pretrial diversion program on two of the charges, in exchange for a third charge being dismissed.

The 3-count indictment against Sepulveda had been unsealed in January after an investigation into allegations he allowed the use of county equipment and workers to pave a private road.

Sepulveda was charged with abuse of office and misapplication of fiduciary property, along with theft. Under pretrial diversion, Sepulveda must meet and abide by certain requirements in exchange for his case being moved out of the criminal court system. It’s not yet clear what those requirements are.