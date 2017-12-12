Home LOCAL Former Cameron County Judge Wants Back In
Former Cameron County Judge Wants Back In
Former Cameron County Judge Wants Back In

Former Cameron County Judge Wants Back In

First-term Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino is getting a challenger in next year’s election – former judge Carlos Cascos. Cascos has filed to run for the post, saying he’s looking forward to serving Cameron County again.

Cascos returned to Brownsville late last year after resigning as Texas Secretary of State after just two years amid some policy disagreements with the Abbott administration. Cascos had been named to the state post in 2015 – about a year into his third consecutive term as Cameron County judge.

