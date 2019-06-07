LOCALTRENDING

Former Cameron County Lawmen Claim Innocence In Extortion Case

By 73 views
0

Two former Cameron County deputy constables have pleaded not guilty to extortion and fraud charges related to allegations they provided sensitive law enforcement information to a man they believed to be a Houston-area drug dealer. 45-year-old Benito De La Cruz and 31-year-old Armando Gonzalez are accused in a 12-count indictment of running license plate and criminal history searches. In exchange, according to the Brownsville Herald, they’d be paid in $50 gift cards.

De La Cruz is charged, additionally, with lying to a federal officer. At the time, the two were working in the Harlingen-based Precinct 5 Constable’s Office. Both were granted bond at their detention hearing Wednesday after almost a week behind bars.

Brownsville ISD Names Edinburg’s Gutierrez As Superintendent

Previous article

Heat Advisory Issued For Rio Grande Valley

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Comments are closed.

More in LOCAL