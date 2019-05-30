Former Cameron County Lawmen Jailed In Alleged Extortion And Fraud Scheme

Two former Cameron County deputy constables are in federal custody after being indicted in an apparent fraud and extortion scheme. 45-year-old Benito De La Cruz and 31-year-old Armando Gonzalez were arrested this morning on charges contained in a 12-count indictment.

Both are accused of running, or asking others to run, license plate and criminal history checks in exchange for cash or gifts. In addition, De La Cruz is accused of lying to federal investigators. It’s not clear who the license and criminal checks were being done for.

The two men, who had worked in the Harlingen-based Precinct 5 Constable’s Office, are to make their initial appearance in Brownsville federal court Friday.