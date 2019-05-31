Former Cameron County Lawmen Ordered Jailed Without Bond

Two former Cameron County deputy constables have been ordered held without bond until a formal detention hearing next week.

A Brownsville federal magistrate ordered the pair back into custody after reading the extortion and fraud charges against them during their initial court appearance this morning. 45-year-old Benito De La Cruz and 31-year-old Armando Gonzalez are accused of running license plate and criminal history searches, reportedly for a Houston-area drug dealer, who in return, would pay them cash or gift cards. At the time, the two were working in the Harlingen-based Precinct 5 Constable’s Office.