(McAllen, TX) — A former church pastor is facing charges of sexual misconduct with a minor. McAllen Police arrested Elliot Wickboldt on Tuesday after accusations surfaced claiming he had sexually abused a 16-year-old member of his congregation over a two year period. Wickbolt is charged with sexual assault and indecency with a child with sexual contact. A judge set his bond at $100,000 and was released earlier this week.

No related posts.