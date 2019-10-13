Former Defense Secretary Jim Mattis: “ISIS Will Resurge”

Former Defense Secretary James Mattis believes ISIS will resurge. On NBC’s Meet the Press, he told Chuck Todd that national security is “tied inextricably to our alliances,” and said that by pulling troops out of the region, ISIS activity will pick back up.

The retired Marine Corps general said he has full trust in the American people and their ability to make the right decision when it comes to forming a political stance and said the public doesn’t need military generals trying to help them.

Mattis said for anyone wondering exactly how he feels about the current situation in Syria, his page-and-a-half long resignation letter addresses the topic.