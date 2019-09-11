Former Donna Teacher Charged With Sexually Abusing Student

A former Donna educator has been charged with child sexual assault – charges involving a female student. 30-year-old Mark Webber Aguirre was arrested Tuesday after an investigation that began after the 16-year-old girl’s mother found sexually explicit texts and pictures on her daughter’s cellphone. A probable cause affidavit states the sexual abuse dates back to mid-February.

Aguirre is charged with three counts of sexually abusing a child and with one count of improper relationship between educator and student. He was jailed on bonds totaling $325,000. Aguirre had worked as a teacher’s aide and coach with the Donna ISD. He resigned last month.