Home LOCAL Former EB-5 Center Officials Admit To Multi-Million Dollar Fraud Scheme
Former EB-5 Center Officials Admit To Multi-Million Dollar Fraud Scheme
LOCAL
Former EB-5 Center Officials Admit To Multi-Million Dollar Fraud Scheme

Two McAllen residents have admitted to their roles in a Ponzi scheme that stole millions of dollars from investors in an E-B-5 visa program. Bebe Ann Ramirez and David Perez Junior pleaded guilty in McAllen federal court to one count of a 13-count fraud indictment. Ramirez and Perez operated USA Now, a now-defunct E-B-5 regional center in McAllen.

Federal agents had raided the center back in 2013, seizing documents which prosecutors say showed that Ramirez and Perez took millions of dollars from foreign investors and redirected the money to pay other investors. They’re also accused of using the money to pay for expensive personal items.

A third defendant, Marco Ramirez, who owned USA Now, remains in custody in Nigeria where he was arrested on similar charges.  At the time, USA Now was one of hundreds of E-B-5 regional centers across the country – centers set up to help foreign investors build businesses in high-unemployment areas, in exchange for a faster track to permanent residency in the U.S.

