Former Edinburg City Manager Accused Of Domestic Violence Turns Himself In

The former Edinburg City Manager accused in a domestic violence incident is cooperating with investigators. Juan Guerra is out of custody on bond after he turned himself in following a media event Wednesday. Guerra says he is not guilty of the allegations presented against him by a former subordinate.

Miriam Cepeda started dating Guerra last year. She now accuses him of hitting her during an argument in the home they shared back in December. Guerra claims Cepeda is falsely accusing him because she didn’t get part of the money he received from the city when he left his post last year, which Cepeda denies.