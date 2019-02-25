Former FBI Director Calls Trump’s Name-Calling “Bizarre And Untrue”

Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe is calling President Trump’s insult towards him “bizarre and untrue.” He made the comments on ABC’s This Week in response to Trump saying that McCabe is “a poor man’s J. Edgar Hoover,” to which McCabe said he doesn’t even know what that means.

McCabe added it’s not the first time Trump has said bizarre and untrue things about him. Trump’s comments come after McCabe made several comments critical of the president in interviews to promote his new book.