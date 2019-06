A former flight instructor is going to prison on human smuggling charges. Last week, U.S.District Judge Micaela Alvarez sentenced Louis Luyten to serve 33-months after he was arrested with four illegal immigrants on his airplane.

The sentence stems from Luyten’s arrest by federal agents when he was found to have an expired pilot’s license when attempting to take off from Weslaco’s Mid Valley Airport. He had four illegal immigrants from Central America as passengers.