Former Florida Gov. Bush Unlikely To Run For Office Again
Former Florida Gov. Bush Unlikely To Run For Office Again

JEB BUSH
Former Florida Gov. Bush Unlikely To Run For Office Again

(AP) – Former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush, whose bid for the presidency was derailed by businessman and eventual winner Donald Trump, says it’s unlikely he’ll run for office again.  Bush said Thursday that “life goes on” and that he’s focused on building up his business again and working with the foundation he created to push for changes in education policy. He’s also ruling out running again for governor in his home state.

Bush was Florida’s governor from 1999 to 2007. When he jumped into the race for the GOP presidential nomination, he was initially viewed as the front runner.  But he ended his bid for the White House after he lost the South Carolina primary.  Bush is spending time this month teaching a class on the role of governors at Texas A&M University.

