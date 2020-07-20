Former Florida Rep. Allen West Named Texas Republican Chair

(AP) – President Donald Trump is congratulating former Florida Congressman Allen West on becoming the new chair of the Republican Party of Texas.

West won the post early Monday during a turbulent Texas GOP convention that was moved online after the coronavirus outbreak in Houston upended plans for a massive indoor gathering. West is a firebrand conservative who once called for President Barack Obama’s impeachment during a short stint in Congress.

West’s ascension comes four months before what could be an unusually competitive Election Day in America’s biggest red state. Trump acknowledged West’s victory in a tweet Monday.