Former Florida Rep. Allen West Named Texas Republican Chair

FILE - In this Dec. 5, 2016 file photo, former U.S. Rep. Allen West, R-Fla., arrives at Trump Tower in New York. West, a firebrand conservative who once called for President Barack Obama's impeachment during a short stint in Congress, was elected chairman of the Republican Party of Texas during a turbulent virtual party convention early Monday, July 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik File)

(AP) — President Donald Trump is congratulating former Florida Congressman Allen West on becoming the new chair of the Republican Party of Texas. West won the post early Monday during a turbulent Texas GOP convention that was moved online after the coronavirus outbreak in Houston upended plans for a massive indoor gathering. West is a firebrand conservative who once called for President Barack Obama’s impeachment during a short stint in Congress. West’s ascension comes four months before what could be an unusually competitive Election Day in America’s biggest red state. Trump acknowledged West’s victory in a tweet Monday.