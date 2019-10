This undated photo provided by the Tarrant County Jail shows Aaron Dean. The Fort Worth police officer who shot and killed a black woman through a back window of her home while responding to a call about an open front door was charged with murder on Monday after resigning from the force. (Tarrant County Jail via AP)

An ex-Fort Worth police officer is being charged with murder for killing a woman in her own home.

Aaron Dean was arrested and booked into Tarrant County Jail Monday. He is charged with shooting and killing Atatiana Jefferson Saturday who was inside her home playing a video game with her nephew.

Jefferson’s family issued a statement saying they hope to see a “vigorous prosecution and appropriate sentencing.”