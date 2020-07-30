CORONAVIRUSCOVID NATIONALNATIONAL

Former GOP Presidential Candidate Herman Cain Dies At 74

FILE - In this Feb. 9, 2012 file photo, former presidential candidate Herman Cain addresses the Conservative Political Action Conference in Washington. Cain has died after battling the coronavirus. A post on Cain's Twitter account on Thursday, July 30, 2020 announced the death. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

(AP) — Former GOP presidential candidate Herman Cain has died after battling the coronavirus. He was 74. A post on Cain’s Twitter account on Thursday announced the death. Cain had been ill with the virus for several weeks. It’s not clear when or where he was infected, but he was hospitalized less than two weeks after attending President Donald Trump’s campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, in June. The former pizza company executive has been an outspoken backer of the president and was named by the campaign as a co-chair of Black Voices for Trump.

