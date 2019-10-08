Former Governor Perry Says He Never Said He Is Resigning

U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry speaks during a news conference following the forum Partnership for Transatlantic Energy Cooperation (P-TEC) in the Radisson Blu Hotel Lietuva, in Vilnius, Lithuania, Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. (AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis)

Energy Secretary Rick Perry denies reports he is about to step down. Speaking at a press conference in Lithuania Monday, Perry said “They’ve been writing the story” for months now, but he’s here to serve. Politico reported last week the former Texas governor would be resigning by the end of November.

Perry says what President Trump said is true that it was Perry who asked Trump to call the President of Ukraine because it is in the best interest of the U.S. and Ukraine to be energy partners. That phone call is part of the basis for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s move to impeach the President.