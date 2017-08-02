Home LOCAL Former La Joya Housing Authority Chief Sues Over Termination
Former La Joya Housing Authority Chief Sues Over Termination
LOCAL
Former La Joya Housing Authority Chief Sues Over Termination

The fired executive director of the La Joya Housing Authority is fighting back. Juan Jose Garza has filed a wrongful termination suit against the Authority. Garza’s attorney claims there was no good cause to fire Garza, and that the Authority failed to provide proper notice of a special meeting to discuss Garza’s possible termination.

Juan Jose Garza

Garza was fired in December following an audit that rated the housing authority’s performance as “troubled” – citing inadequate and negligent management. The action also came after Garza was indicted on fraud charges related to an apparent bid-rigging scheme that targeted two other Valley housing authorities. Garza’s criminal case is still working through the courts

