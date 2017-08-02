Former La Joya Housing Authority Chief Sues Over Termination

The fired executive director of the La Joya Housing Authority is fighting back. Juan Jose Garza has filed a wrongful termination suit against the Authority. Garza’s attorney claims there was no good cause to fire Garza, and that the Authority failed to provide proper notice of a special meeting to discuss Garza’s possible termination.

Garza was fired in December following an audit that rated the housing authority’s performance as “troubled” – citing inadequate and negligent management. The action also came after Garza was indicted on fraud charges related to an apparent bid-rigging scheme that targeted two other Valley housing authorities. Garza’s criminal case is still working through the courts