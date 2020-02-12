Former La Joya Mayor Indicted In Separate Fraud Schemes

Former La Joya mayor Jose “Fito” Salinas is under arrest. Salinas was taken into custody Wednesday on two counts of wire fraud contained in a federal indictment handed up Tuesday.

Federal prosecutors say the first count stems from a public relations contract the city awarded to Sylvia Garces Valdez. Valdez has been accused of conspiring with Salinas’ daughter who promised to use her connections with an elected official to ensure Valdez would be awarded the contract in exchange for a paid percentage. The former mayor is allegedly that previously unnamed official.

The second count accuses Salinas of scheming to get the city to purchase a house he owned at an inflated price. The 81-year-old Salinas is to make his initial federal court appearance on the charges Thursday.